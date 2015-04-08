CLIC Sets Muni Broadband Protection Event

WASHINGTON – The Coalition for Local Internet Choice (CLIC) will host a daylong session April 13 to talk about protecting local authority over broadband buildouts.

The event, dubbed CLIC Day, is part of the Broadband Communities Summit in Austin, Texas, and comes in the wake of the Federal Communications Commission's decision to pre-empt state laws limiting municipal broadband build-outs in Chattanooga, Tenn. and Wilson, N.C.

On Feb. 26, the FCC voted 3-2, along party lines, to pre-empt laws in those states that limit expansion of municipal broadband, citing its authority under Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act to insure advance telecommunications services are being deployed in a reasonable and timely manner.

