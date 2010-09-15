Cleland To Push Googleopoly Theory At Hill Hearing

Precursor Group President Scott Cleland, one of Google's most

outspoken critics, will take that criticism to the House Judiciary Subcommittee

on Courts and Competition Policy Thursday, calling for swift government

antitrust action.

According to a copy of his prepared testimony as a witness for a

hearing on competition in the digital marketplace, Cleland argues in his

testimony and at Googleopoly.net that the company has

systematically built a monopoly of the "consumer Internet media

ecosystem" and that it has become an online "monocaster" with

80% of the online video audience, which it plans to leverage through its

proposed Google TV and on which, unlike traditional broadcasting, there are no

media ownership limits.

Online video is becoming an increasingly important player in

the TV space. The FCC is seeking to unite traditional and Internet video into a

single set-top box to be delivered to TV sets. In a speech just this week FCC

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, talking about the rise of over-the-top video,

referred to a Pew study last month that found that only 42% of respondents said

owning a TV set was a necessity, and among the 18- to 29-year-olds, that number

was only 29%.

"Don't ignore the blue whale in the antitrust room -

Googleopoly," he plans to tell the subcommittee, and will recommend that

it "urge the Department of Justice Antitrust Division to enforce the law

and sue Google Inc. for monopolization of consumer Internet media."

Cleland pulls out all the stops, saying Google's power over the

Internet threatens "economic growth, jobs, privacy, intellectual property,

a free press, fair elections, & cyber-security."

The hearing is not about Google, but about what antitrustenforcement there should be on nascent online markets, including the

online ad market, where Google's name comes up several times in a draft

subcommittee briefing memo citing deals with Admob and DoubleClick.

But Cleland also goes beyond Google, which he labels "the

main antitrust event," to argue that the online model has been one that

moved from open competition to monopoly on numerous fronts. In addition to

Google's video streaming power via YouTube and ad-serving clout via

DoubleClick, he cites eBay's dominance of online auctions, Facebook's

of social networking, Skype's of VOIP and Twitter of what he calls

"real time infocasting."

Cleland is also chairman of NetCompetion.org, which promotes

online competition over regulation with the backing of the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, American Cable Association, Verizon and

AT&T.

But he told the subcommittee he was speaking for himself.

Google had not responded to a request for comment at press time.