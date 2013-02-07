Cleland: Govt. Is Major Spectrum Hoarder

Scott Cleland, president of Precursor Group and chairman of Net

Competition (members include the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association and the American Cable Association and major wireless carriers),

says that the problem with spectrum availability is government hoarding.

In a blog posting, Cleland used words like

"scandalous," "mismanagement" and "dysfunction"

to describe what he said was the government's "waste, fraud and abuse"

of the precious resource of spectrum.

He says the government has been wrongly pointing fingers at

the wireless private sector for lack of competition, availability and affordability

when the government is hoarding 85% of spectrum.

Cleland also said the government's role as hoarders-in-chief

had been ignored by industry, watchdog groups and Congress.

There are administration efforts, overseen by the National

Telecommunications and Information Administration, to free up some government

spectrum, either by reclamation or sharing, but not nearly the 1,400 MHz

Cleland says it could give up were the government to control only 30% of that

spectrum, as it does about 30% of land in the country.