Cleaning up streams

Media 100 has launched Cleaner 5: RealSystem Edition, encoding and design software developed to support RealNetworks' RealAudio 8 and RealVideo 8. The customized version of Cleaner 5 is a camera-to-Web streaming-media-design system enabling Web designers and Internet broadcasters to create content more easily. It is available directly from RealNetworks and its online store for $499.
