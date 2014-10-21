Civil Society Groups Concerned About ITU and Interconnection

Public Knowledge and other civil society groups are warning against any effort to regulate interconnection on a global scale, or for the International Telecommunication Union to get more involved in Internet governance.

That came in a set of recommendations for the ongoing ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Busan, Korea this week.

“While further studies of peering and interconnection are welcome, we warn that attempts to regulate interconnection at global level are unlikely to solve the problem of infrastructure gaps, and could have a negative impact on users in developing countries, while also increasing cost, limiting online innovation and undermining network neutrality,” the groups wrote.

Also potentially undermining that neutrality are efforts by some countries to get ITU more involved in Internet oversight.

“We are surprised by proposed modifications suggesting that the ITU should undertake greater coordination with other organizations so that it may become more involved in Internet governance,” the groups said. “This raises concerns about mission creep.”

As previously signaled, the groups also want ITU to improve transparency by giving civil society groups a greater role in deliberations, including making all documents publicly available, with carve-outs for those whose publication could cause harm.

ITU recently announced it received and considered a request by Public Knowledge and other civil society groups to make more documents and sessions available to outside groups at the conference.

All their asks can be found below: