Civil Rights Groups Call for FCC Action on Diversity Studies

Civil rights groups are pressing FCC chairman Julius

Genachowski to finally commission court-ordered diversity studies before he

heads for the exit. The chairman is expected to leave within the next several

weeks.

Genachowski agreed to hold off on voting his media ownership

proposal until a Minority Media and Telecommunications Council study

on the effects of cross-ownership rules was completed, but that is separate

from the series of diversity studies the FCC is supposed to conduct to inform

and justify diversity initiatives.

According to the groups, they have had meetings with FCC

staffers that indicate the studies are ready to be put out for public comment

on structure and methodology. They want that process to go forward ASAP, and

not to be trumped by a single study.

"While we support the Commission's apparent desire not

to rush to an imperfect decision in the Quadrennial Review docket," they

wrote, "we are concerned that the decision to await input from a single,

narrowly focused, study before the Commission makes a decision in the

Quadrennial Review docket could further delay the comprehensive studies."

The FCC has a congressional mandate to review the regs every

four years. It was supposed to weigh in by 2010, but proposed changes have been

held up by court challenges and decisions. The chairman wanted to vote his

proposal at least by the end of 2012, but concerns about the impact on

diversity held up that vote.

While the chairman attempted to bifurcate the studies from

his proposal to allow for the possibility of more newspaper/broadcast cross-ownerships

in top markets, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Rights and other

signatories to the letter argue the two cannot be separated and the FCC must

conduct the studies before taking any action on media ownership, which could

push any action on media ownership until 2015, which is when the groups expect

the FCC to be able to come up with policy proposals based on the studies.

"This is a chance for chairman Genachowski to ensure that

our media reflects the diversity of our nation," said Wade Henderson,

president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, in a

statement. "Women and people of color own only a pittance of the

mainstream media, and the FCC, through these studies, is poised to offer an

assessment of the barriers to ownership that account for this disparity. Given

the profound demographic shifts taking place in our country, the commission

should explore the impact that further media consolidation would have on all

Americans."

Spokespeople for the chairmen were not available for comment

at presstime.

Also signing on to the letter were the American

Civil Liberties Union, Asian American Justice Center, Common Cause,

Communications Workers of America, National Urban League, NAACP, National

Council of La Raza, National Consumer Law Center, National Hispanic Media

Coalition, National Organization for Women Foundation, The Leadership

Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the United Church of Christ, Office of

Communication.