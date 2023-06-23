Citing Potential Human Extinction, Senators Seek Artificial Intelligence Inquiry

A pair of Democratic senators have called on the Government Accountability Office to investigate the potential harms of generative artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms that can create everything from videos and music to software code and product design.

In a letter to U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the latter the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, said a detailed technology assessment was called for given the potential for that technology to “directly harm vulnerable communities or risk widespread injury, death or human extinction.”

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) (Image credit: U.S. Senate)

While AI has many potential benefits, they said, it is already demonstrating “significant harms.”

One issue they have is with “the potential to ‘jailbreak’ generative AI models and circumvent developer controls.”

Facebook has faced the ire of Capitol Hill over that issue. Earlier this month, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Tech and Privacy Subcommittee, respectively, wrote Facebook wanting some answers from parent company Meta on why details of its “Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA)” program were leaked.

Markey and Peters also have some questions, saying the GAO investigation should look to answer the following: