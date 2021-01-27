Chuck Lorre’s ‘United States of Al’ Premieres on CBS April 1

United States of Al, a comedy from Chuck Lorre, debuts April 1 on CBS, after The Unicorn finishes its season. Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young star in a show about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived in the U.S. to start a new life.

Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie are also in the cast.

David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari are show creators and writers. The pair executive produces alongside Lorre and Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi and director Mark Cendrowski (pilot only).

Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. produce United States of Al.

Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment, said United States of Al "holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time.”