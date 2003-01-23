Chronicle shells out for Warner Bros. library
Digi-net Chronicle DTV is plunking down $21 million to acquire movies and documentaries from Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution.
The five-year deal includes feature films, as well as Turner productions and Cable News Network documentaries from the past two years.
Chronicle DTV reaches about 750,000 cable subscribers.
