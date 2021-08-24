Christina Romano Named Associate Program Producer at 'Matter of Fact'

Christina Romano has been named associate program producer at Hearst Television’s weekly syndicated show Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien. Romano has previously produced news reports for such outlets as PBS, CNN, ABC, Yahoo News and other outlets.

“At Matter of Fact we are not everyday storytellers, and Christina’s is not an everyday story,” Emerson Coleman, senior VP, programming, Hearst Television, said in a statement. “She brings a rare variety of global assignments and news-making interviews to this new role. As Matter of Fact enters its seventh season, Christina’s wealth of broadcast and digital production experience, and her knowledge, insight, creativity and versatility bring an added dimension to the show as we pursue new and engaging stories with both a local and global outlook as well as timeless appeal.”

Recently, Romano produced Matter of Fact host Soledad O’Brien’s special interview with Vice President Kamala Harris for BET and the interview later aired on Matter of Fact. Other high-profile interviews she has produced include Monica Lewinsky, Jordan’s Queen Noor, former U.S. Secretary of State General Colin Powell, and former President Bill Clinton’s sit-down with Diane Sawyer following his heart surgery.

After graduating from Boston University, Romano spent two years in Madrid where she worked with an ABC News producer assisting in covering Spain's national elections and other stories.

Also Read: Informing the Community and Bringing It Together

After moving to New York, she took a job as a receptionist at ABC’s 20/20, where she worked her way up to senior producer and head writer for ABC’s GMA Weekend. She also worked as a producer for ABC’s Primetime Live before moving to NBC-owned WRC Washington, D.C., where she served as senior producer. Along the way, she’s earned a Peabody, Front Page Award, two Gracie Awards and two Emmy nominations.

Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, which is produced by Hearst Television and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, reaches approximately 95% of U.S. TV households in local television markets.