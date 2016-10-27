Choroser Named VP of Regulatory at Comcast

Comcast has named Beth Choroser as VP of regulatory affairs, based in Washington, D.C. She had been executive director of regulatory affairs, based in Philadelphia.

Choroser will head up broadband, voice, public safety and security issue advocacy, primarily at the FCC.

She is succeeding Mary McManus, who is retiring at the end of October.

“Since joining Comcast in 2000, Beth has shown tremendous leadership on regulatory issues,” said David Cohen, senior executive VP and chief diversity officer at Comcast. “Her strong telecommunications experience and her history of working directly with our DC team make her invaluable. I am honored to announce this well-deserved promotion.”