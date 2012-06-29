Chief Justice Warns About Future Wardrobe Malfunctions

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has essentially

warned broadcasters that the FCC has served fair notice that fleeting images

and expletives are subject to indecency enforcement.

The Supreme Court generally denies appeals without further

comment, but Chief Justice John Roberts took the opportunity of the court's

denial of the appeal of the Third Circuit Court smackdown of the FCC's CBS

Super Bowl halftime indecency fine to say he was not sure the Third Circuit had

gotten it right and to warn that its arbitrary and capricious call on the FCC's

Janet Jackson fine would not protect the next "wardrobe malfunction."

Roberts said he concurred in the decision to deny the appeal

because even if the Third Circuit were wrong that the FCC had arbitrarily

strayed without notice from its fleeting indecency policy, that issue was moot

going forward because the FCC had since given notice that it had abandoned its

fleeting expletive exception and so had made clear that brevity was no defense,

"be it word or image...any 'wardrobe malfunctions' will not be protected

on the ground relied on by the court below," said Roberts.

As to whether the Third Circuit got it right, Roberts said

he was "not so sure." He drew a distinction between fleeting

profanity and images.

"Until 2004, the FCC made a limited exception to this

general policy for fleeting expletives," he said. "But the agency never stated

that the exception applied to fleeting images as well, and there was good

reason to believe that it did not. As every schoolchild knows, a picture is

worth a thousand words, and CBS broadcast this particular picture to millions

of impressionable children."