Chauncy Glover Joins KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles to Co-Anchor Key Newscasts

Chauncy Glover has been named co-anchor of the weekday early evening, prime and late newscasts at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles. Starting Monday, October 2, he joins Pat Harvey as co-anchor of KCAL News on CBS Los Angeles at 5 and 11 p.m. He will also co-anchor the 8 and 10 p.m. newscasts on KCAL.

Glover spent eight years at ABC-owned KTRK Houston. He started as a weekend morning anchor, then moved to weekdays and helped launch a 3 p.m. newscast. Glover became a weeknight anchor in 2020.

Prior to KTRK, Glover was a reporter at WDIV Detroit.

“As I have had the pleasure of getting to know Chauncy Glover, it quickly became obvious that he has the heart of someone who passionately embraces the KCAL News mission of making our communities better places to live,” Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of KCBS-KCAL, said. “Chauncy is already missed in Houston and fondly remembered in Detroit as well as the other communities where he has worked and lived. We look forward to having him join us and become part of the fabric of the Southland.”

While in Detroit, Glover founded the Chauncy Glover Project, a nonprofit that provides mentoring focused on education, manhood and self-empowerment to Black and Latino male youth. Glover founded CGP after covering a story that led to him witnessing a high school student die on the streets after the student was shot while attempting to rob his school’s basketball coach.

Glover has also worked at WTVM Columbus, Georgia, and WJAX and WFOX Jacksonville, Florida.

“It is an honor to be able to continue to live out my childhood dreams by joining the KCAL News team,” Glover said. “I am well aware of what KCAL means to Southern California and I have long been an admirer of many of my new colleagues, including the legendary Pat Harvey — who is someone I hold in high regard as a journalist and shares my love of singing and making a joyful noise.”

Newscasts on both KCBS and KCAL are branded “KCAL News.” All newscasts from the stations can be viewed live on the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel.