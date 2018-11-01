Charter's Viens Named to BDAC Working Group

Joseph Viens, senior director of government affairs for Charter has been named to the FCC's Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee's (BDAC) Disaster Response and Recovery Working Group, the only cable broadband operator in the group.

The working group comprises a range of stakeholders including representatives from a telco (Verizon), communications associations (CTIA, the Wireless Industry Association), government officials, and emergency management, including FirstNet.

The group makes recommendations on improving the resiliency of broadband infrastructure during disaster recovery and coordinating wireless providers, backhaul providers and power companies.