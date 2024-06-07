Charter's Spectrum Reach Says Its Partnership With AI Tech Startup Waymark Generated $27 Million in Local Ad Revenue in 1 Year

Charter Communications' Spectrum Reach division said it generated $27 million in local advertising revenue over the past year using AI tech provided by startup Waymark.

The cable giant's local advertising unit said that the tally came from almost 7,000 TV commercials created by Waymark tech for Spectrum Reach clients.

“Since we launched our partnership with Waymark in early 2023, we've seen an incredible impact, with nearly 7,000 commercial projects in 2023 alone and over $27 million in ad campaigns powered by Waymark’s AI-generated video creative," said Michael Guth, senior VP of ad sales marketing for Spectrum Reach.

"Spectrum Reach brings a deep understanding of the advertising landscape and a commitment to innovation," Guth added. "When combined with Waymark's cutting-edge technology, it enables us to offer a solution that is fast, cost-effective and compelling."

Detroit-based Waymark's AI tools provide turnkey solutions for small companies to easily produce low-cost local TV commercials in minutes using creative assets they already have.

For each TV spot created by Waymark's AI tools, Spectrum Reach says it generates an average of $4,000 in local ad revenue.

Waymark describes this as found money, opening local TV advertising to new small-business clients who, until now, didn't have the knowledge base or resources to create TV commercials.

Waymark VP of revenue Hayden Gilmer said his company's AI tech enables “the potential for new creative technology to make quick, cost-effective and compelling commercials available to every partner, regardless of their size or budget.”

Waymark's tech has now reached 90 U.S. designated marketing areas, with the startup also securing partnerships with E.W. Scripps Company, Fox owned-and-operated TV Stations, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group and Morgan Murphy Media.