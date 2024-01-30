Charter To Use Sensormatic To Measure Spectrum Store Traffic

Charter Communications said it will use Sensormatic’s in-store traffic analytics to boost product sales and optimize staffing at its 700 retail locations.

Charter ran a pilot program using Sensormatic in 50 of its stores lat year.

“During the pilot program, we gathered insights into location-specific store traffic that helped us make meaningful changes to better serve customers,” Charter senior VP of Spectrum stores and retail Pattie Eliason said. “By leveraging Sensormatic Solutions’ in-store traffic analytics solutions, we will be able to continue to enhance the overall customer experience at our stores by making it easier for customers to quickly receive the support they need from our expert store specialists.”

During the pilot program, Charter used Sensormatic’s real-time insight into in-store operations to support a more customer-focused culture. Charter also uses the Sensormatic dashboard’s real-time performance, traffic and account data to facilitate in-the-moment sales coaching and optimize its labor allocation practices.

”We are proud to collaborate with innovative retailers, like Charter, as access to integrated insights based on location, region and market-specific data is what’s driving retail’s next-generation experiences,” Nick Pompa, VP and product general manager for Shopper Insights at Sensormatic Solutions, said. “Our work with Charter illustrates the versatility of data analytics for businesses of all kinds and speaks to the wider industry’s growing awareness about the power of data in retail spaces.”