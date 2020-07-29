Charter Promotes Eliason, Peters to Senior Sales, Marketing Roles

Charter Communications said Wednesday that it has promoted long-time executives Pattie Eliason and Sharon Peters to senior roles in its sales and marketing organization. Both will continue to report to Charter executive VP and chief marketing officer Jonathan Hargis.

Eliason has been named senior VP, Spectrum stores and retail, while Peters was named senior VP, marketing.

Pattie Eliason

Eliason joined Charter in 2003 as director of marketing and sales and was made group VP in 2016, overseeing the re-branding and launch of 700 new and renovated Spectrum stores nationwide. In her new role as senior VP, she will continue to lead Charter’s stores strategy while also managing relationships with retail partners that sell Spectrum products and services, including Walmart and regional retailers like H-E-B. Prior to joining Charter she held sales and marketing roles at RCN, AT&T and Cox Communications.

Peters joined Charter as group VP of marketing in 2016, and has pioneered marketing strategies and tactics, including a search strategy for residential and business customers that is now considered a marketing best practice, the company said. As senior VP she will continue to lead all media planning, direct marketing, customer retention and engagement, mover marketing, database marketing and marketing communications efforts for Spectrum’s residential and Spectrum Business products and services. Prior to joining Charter, Peters spent 19 years at Cablevision, ultimately serving as the lead marketing executive responsible for developing integrated digital, media and direct marketing strategies and plans for the Optimum brand.

Sharon Peters

“Pattie and Sharon have been key contributors in Charter’s success,” Hargis said in a press release. “Under Pattie’s leadership, our retail store strategy has helped Spectrum Mobile become the nation’s fastest-growing mobile provider, while Sharon’s commitment to developing innovative marketing strategies has been critical to our continued growth while improving the overall customer experience.”