Charter Sets $15 Minimum Wage

Citing the tax reform legislation and the FCC's network neutrality reg rollback, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge said Friday (Feb. 2) that the company was instituting a $15-per-hour minimum wage across the board by the end of the year.



Pay will still vary by state, but no wage below Charter's $15 minimum.



The Trump tax cut reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, and the FCC voted to eliminate rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization, though the rules have yet to take effect.



"With the resources and investment confidence resulting from historic tax reform legislation and the FCC’s removal of the 1930’s era regulatory framework for internet service, Charter is increasing our investment in our workforce," Rutledge said. "Raising our minimum wage is the right thing to do for our employees and our company. The majority of our employees are call center representatives, field technicians and staff at Spectrum stores."



Related: Comcast Announces Tax Cut Bonus



ISPs have argued that Title II-based net neutrality regulations depressed investment including in their workforce.



"A higher minimum hourly wage will put more money in their pockets and help put them and our country on track for an even better future," Rutledge said.



One knock on the tax cuts that Charter's minimum wage move addresses was the criticism that the savings would not be passed along beyond one-time bonuses that had been announced by a number of companies.