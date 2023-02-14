Charter Picks Quext as Preferred Smart Apartment Tech Provider

Charter Communications said its Spectrum Community Solutions brand has made Quext its preferred smart-home technology provider for multifamily and apartment buildings.

Spectrum Community Solutions customers will be able to combine Quext’s smart internet of things (IoT) apartment technology with Advanced Community WiFi to manage devices such as door locks and thermostats.

"Our new teaming agreement with Quext allows us to recommend smart IoT solutions to our multifamily communities,” Keith Dardis, senior VP of Spectrum Community Solutions at Charter, said. “We can now pair our superior connectivity solutions with the most innovative IoT smart home technology. Together, these products offer a complimentary solution to increase net operating income.”

Invented and developed by multifamily owners and operators, Quext’s design requires significantly less hardware and capital investment to implement and maintain.

“We are tremendously honored that Charter has chosen Quext IoT as its preferred smart-home solution in the multifamily space,” Quext CEO Dave Gilles said. “Our teams are so closely aligned in both our telecom and multifamily industry experience. Teaming with Spectrum will help both organizations to deploy affordable, highly desirable and valuable products on their properties. This agreement tremendously benefits owners and operators in the multifamily industry, their investors and residents as well.”

Charter’s teaming agreement with Quext is currently available to new and existing Spectrum Community Solutions customers in Texas and Florida, and will be offered to customers throughout Charter’s footprint in the coming months. ■