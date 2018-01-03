Charter Names Government Affairs Exec

Vanessa Green Sinders, SVP and head of government affairs for the American Hotel and Lodging Association, has joined Charter as SVP, government affairs for the cable/broadband operator.

Sinders, who will report to EVP of government affairs Catherine Bohigian, will head up strategic policy and engagement with Congress and the Trump Administration.

Sinders brings plenty of Hill experience to the post, having served as chief of staff to former Republican Sen. Scott Brown (Mass.) and policy director for Republican Sen. Judd Gregg (N.H.).

Her resume also includes Chief of Staff for the Campaign to Fix the Debt.