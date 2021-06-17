Charter Makes Organizational Changes in Sales, Marketing and Field Operations

Charter Communications made some organizational changes in its sales, marketing and field operations units by expanding the responsibilities of some executives, moves it said will help position the company for future growth.

Former EVP of MDU Markets Adam Ray has been named EVP, Sales Operations & Planning, increasing his oversight from multiple dwelling unit (MDU) Markets, to include Sales & Retention, and Sales & Marketing Analytics and Operations. Ray is a 16-year veteran of the company, joining Charter from Comcast in 2005 and serving in a number of operational roles over the years, including regional VP of Field Operations for the Florida region, group VP, Residential Direct Sales; senior director, Sales Operations in Los Angeles; and director of Sales and Marketing .

SVP of Marketing Sharon Peters will add Marketing & Creative Services, and Digital Marketing to her current responsibilities. Peters joined Charter in 2016 as Group VP of Marketing. Prior to that she spent 19 years at Cablevision Systems, ultimately serving as the lead marketing executive responsible for developing integrated digital, media and direct marketing strategies and plans for the Optimum brand.

In other moves, Tom Monaghan, SVP of Field Operations, who has been leading five of Charter’s operating regions, will take on oversight for all 11 operating regions. Both Ray and Peters will report to Jon Hargis, EVP and CMO, and Monaghan will continue to report to Tom Adams, EVP, Field Operations.

“With Adam’s success in both executive sales and operational roles and Sharon’s track record of creative best-in-class marketing strategies, we can maximize their impact on our business by placing full ownership of Sales and Marketing under these proven leaders,” Hargis said in a press release.

Monaghan has served as SVP Field Operations since 2018 and held multiple field operations roles since joining Charter in 2014. He previously worked at Cablevision, where he served as vice president of Field Operations. He started his career as a field technician at Verizon in 1987 before rising to area operations manager.

“Tom is an expert in operations management and expanding his oversight to all of our regions best positions them for continued success in connecting and serving our growing customer base,” Adams said in the press release.

In conjunction with the changes, SVP Sales & Retention Christian Ruiz will expand his responsibilities to include all residential and small- and medium-sized business (SMB) sales and retention functions, including Direct Sales, Spectrum Stores & Retail, Sales Operations and SMB Strategic Channels. Keith Dardis, who previously led residential and SMB direct sales, will take on a broader role as SVP, Spectrum Community Solutions, focused on end-to-end product and pricing, sales, service and operations MDU market. Both will report to Ray.

“Christian, with considerably broadened oversight in Sales & Retention, and Keith, focused on seizing the sizable opportunity before Community Solutions in the MDU marketplace, are positioned to play significant roles in the continued growth of Charter,” Hargis said in the press release. .