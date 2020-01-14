Charter Launches Footprint Agnostic National Broadband Service for Sprawling Businesses

Charter Communications has announced Spectrum Total Connect, a new broadband service for large distributed businesses including retail and fast food chains, parts of which are capable of existing outside the cable operator’s 41-state footprint.

Charter said the new product includes streamlined billing, dedicated 24/7 national support and project management, and it comes with speeds as high as 940 Mbps. The service will be facilitated by Spectrum Business National Accounts.

Charter is currently seeking orders for the service and is in the process of rolling it out.

“Spectrum Total Connect supports the unique demands of business clients with locations in multiple states, saving them time and money by providing fast, reliable services to all their U.S. locations through a single provider,” said Keith Dardis, Senior VP of residential & SMB direct sales. “By leveraging our state-of-the-art technology and our network agreements with other leading providers, we are able to offer Spectrum Total Connect customers all the benefits of our fiber-rich network, and end-to-end service delivery capabilities, on a national scale.”

Comcast has offered a similar platform agnostic service since 2015, partnering with other cable companies, including Charter.