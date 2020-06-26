Ray, Srinivasan Named Executive VPs at Charter

Charter Communications promoted Adam Ray to executive VP, multi-dwelling unit markets, a newly created position.

Charter also said it elevated Magesh Srinivasan to executive VP of network operations. He succeeds Scott Weber, who plans to retire in 2021.

Both new executive VPs will report to John Bickham, president and COO of Charter, effective July 1, and be based out of Charter’s Stamford, Conn., headquarters.

Ray had been regional VP of field operations for Charter’s Florida regions. In his new role, he will oversee Charter’s Spectrum Community Solutions business, which had a record sales year in 2019.

Srinivasan was senior VP in network operations for the past five years. Before that he was with Time Warner. He began his career at Sprint.

“Both Adam and Magesh are valued, successful leaders at Charter and their extensive expertise will help drive Charter’s continued success,” said Bickham.

“Adam is a veteran sales, marketing, and operations leader, skilled in negotiation and team building, which will position this new, dedicated organization well to capitalize on the sizable opportunity in the MDU marketplace,” Bickham said. “Magesh, an experienced network operator with a demonstrated history of delivering strong performance, brings the discipline and command necessary to ensure our network operates at optimal levels for our more than 29 million customers.”

Weber will continue to report to Bickham through the transition.

Weber joined Charter from Cablevision. Before that he spent 20 years in engineering and network management roles at Comcast.

“I would like to thank Scott for his decades of commitment and immeasurable contributions to both Charter and our industry,” said Bickham. “Under Scott’s leadership, the quality, capacity, and reliability of our network has led to the enhanced experience of our millions of customers.”