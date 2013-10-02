Charter Hiring Top Rosenworcel Advisor

Alex Hoehn-Saric, former policy director for FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, will join Charter Communications as senior VP, government affairs, for the top 10 MSO.

Hoehn-Saric, who was roundly praised by Democrats and Republicans alike at the FCC's September meeting, will be based in Charter's D.C. office, reporting to executive VP Catherine Bohigian, another FCC veteran.

Hoehn-Saric brings both Hill and administration experience to the post. His resume includes stints at the Department of Commerce, the Senate Commerce Committee--Senior Counsel for the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Insurance--the office of Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), and private practice. His areas of expertise include media, technology, cybersecurity, and privacy.

"Alex's deep understanding of communications policy and extensive experience at the Federal Communications Commission and in the U.S. Senate, will be a tremendous asset to Charter as we continue to work with our government partners to ensure a business environment that promotes the growth of broadband services and choice for consumers," said Catherine Bohigian in announcing the hire.