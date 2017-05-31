Charter Expands Broadband Technician Apprenticeship Program

Charter says it is expanding its five-state Broadband Technician Apprenticeship Program to its entire 41-state footprint.

The program includes classroom—physical and digital—and on-the-job training with vets able to get GI bill benefits as well as a paycheck while training.

“Our commitment to an outstanding customer experience requires a devotion to craftsmanship among our employees,” said Charter president John Bickham. “The veterans who work at Charter are best-in-class when it comes to so many of the key attributes of craftsmanship: punctuality, attention to detail, resourcefulness and communication."

Currently 1,000 Charter employees are enrolled in the program in five states, including Kansas City, Mo.

Missouri governor Eric Greitens, himself a former Navy SEAL, planned to be on hand for the expansion announcement in St. Louis Wednesday.

The ramped up training program also comes as Charter plans to hire 20,000 employees over four years as it repatriates Time Warner Cable call center jobs.