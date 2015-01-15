Charter Adds Government Relations Execs

Charter Communications has added three new government relations executives, all reporting to executive VP of government affairs Catherine Bohigian.

The company said Thursday Adam Falk has joined as senior VP of government affairs, overseeing state and local legislative goals. Falk had been VP of government affairs at Cablevision Systems.

Waldo McMillan has been named VP of government affairs, overseeing federal legislative efforts, joining current Charter staffer Paul Cancienne in that role. McMillan was most recently founder and managing director of Capstone Counsel Group, a federal government relations firm in Washington, D.C.

