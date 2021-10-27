Charter Adds ESNE TV to Spectrum Latino Channel Lineup

Charter Communications said it added religious network ESNE TV to its Spectrum TV Latino channel lineups.

Aimed at the Catholic HIspanic community, ESNE will be added to Charter‘s Mi Plan Latino and Latino View TV packages at no additional cost to subscribers.

“The addition of ESNE TV to our Latino-focused video offering will give our customers access to even more Spanish-language religious programming,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, Internet, Mobile and Voice services. “ESNE TV’s wide variety of programs, including live services, films and shows, aligns with our commitment to provide programming that meets the interests of our subscribers and the communities we serve.”

The Los Angeles-based channel was started in 2002. It offers live coverage of services, including Holy Mass from the Vatican with Pope Francis on special occasions, plus news from the Vatican, films and documentaries and daily shows including En El Corazon de Jesus with a daily gospel reading.

“ESNE is more than a channel, it is a connection to God and offers a way for the Catholic community to celebrate their faith and keep their spirituality at the forefront of their daily lives,” said Rosie Sayes, director of content for ESNE TV. “We are excited to make ESNE available to Charter’s Spectrum TV customers across the country and to bring our faith-centered programming to an even wider Spanish-language audience.”

Spectrum TV’s Mi Plan Latino features more than 140 channels in English and Spanish, including more than 75 Spanish-language channels.