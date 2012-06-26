Chamber Gooses FCC to Loosen MSS Rules

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has asked the FCC to expedite its release of rules allowing more flexible use of satellite spectrum.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has proposed allowing terrestrial use of satellite spectrum in the 2 Ghz band as a way to promote and expand wireless broadband service and competition.

That would allow Dish Network to launch a mobile broadband network. It sought a waiver of restrictions on satellite spectrum use to do so, but the FCC did not rule on the request, pointing to the wider proceeding on changing the rules for everyone.

The chamber said that the FCC should push its timetable for the more flexible rules for bands currently restricted to mobile satellite service (MSS) from the end of the year to the end of the third quarter.