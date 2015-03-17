Chaffetz: FCC IG Investigating Title II Decision Process

The FCC's Inspector General has opened an investigation into the process that produced the open Internet order, according to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah).

That came at the very end of a lengthy hearing on the FCC's relationship with the White House in the run-up to the Feb. 26 vote on Title II.

"We were made aware that the inspector general has opened an investigation of this process," said Chaffetz. "It's my understanding it's not an audit. It's not an inspection, but an actual investigation."

