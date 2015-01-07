CFA Seeks Separate Proceedings on Title II Forbearance

Only days after the FCC signaled that chairman Tom Wheeler plans a February vote on new network neutrality rules, possibly including applying some, but not all, Title II common carrier regs, the Consumer Federal of America is advising the commission to look more closely before it leaps to a decision on which of the regs not to apply.

According to CFA director of research Mark Cooper, he called FCC general counsel Jonathan Sallet to advise the commission to provide independent notice and comment proceedings on more than a dozen sections.

He said those sections advance important communications policy goals and deserve "careful consideration before the FCC forbears from exercising its authority to achieve the goals."

