CFA Abstains From Voting on Mobile App Privacy Code

Add the Consumer Federation of America to the NGOs not happy

with the new draft of a mobile app voluntary code of conduct, saying both the

code and the process that produced it are seriously flawed.

The National Telecommunications and Information

Administration released the final draft Thursday, the work product of months of

sometimes contentious negotiations among stakeholders, public interest groups

and others. It provides for short-form notices to consumers about what info apps

are collecting and how they are being shared.

"While the idea of short-form notices is appealing, the

information that they would provide under this code falls far short of what is

needed to tell mobile application users what is really happening with their

data," said Susan Grant, director of consumer protection at CFA. "It

does not explain how their data will be used beyond what is necessary for the

function of the app. Moreover, the information about what kind of data is

collected and with whom it is shared is very limited. Most disturbingly, while

the code calls for mobile app developers to disclose whether users' data will

be shared with certain types of third parties, such as social networks and ad

networks, no disclosure is required when the data is shared with the very same

types of entities if they are part of the same corporate structure as the app

developer."

Grant expressed frustration at the process -- NTIA voted on

the draft at its last meeting -- and the work product, but abstained rather

than dissented in deference to the work of other NGO's on the code. TheConsumer Federation of America also abstained. Grant said she was not sure

she would call it a multistakeholder process, and said she was concerned the

process would be used as evidence to the world that privacy issues can be

addressed without actually enacting laws that protect privacy.

The White House has called on Congress to codify the privacy

bill of rights and Grant echoed that call, though she recognizes it is tough to

get any legislation through a divided Congress.

The multistakeholder process appeared to be pretty divided

itself. Grant said that she was a member of the testing subcommittee, but that

it could never agree on how to conduct tests of the notice language so they

were never conducted. She also said she would likely sit out the meetings on

the next topic, which could be facial recognition.

The mobile app initiative is part of the government-led

effort to flesh out an online privacy "bill of rights" embodying

eight basic principles: Individual Control, Transparency, Respect for Context

(data used consistent with context in which consumers provided it), Security,

Access and Accuracy, Focused Collection ("reasonable limits") and

Accountability (appropriate safeguards for data collection).

The White House has pushed Congress to codify those, but in

the meantime called on industry players to commit voluntarily. Violators of

that commitment could then be the target of FTC action under its charter to go

after "false and deceptive" claims.

NTIA hosted a series of stakeholder meetings to

come up with ways to bake such protections into a privacy Bill of Rights, with

their initialfocus on mobile apps.