CES: Genachowski Cites Need for Additional Spectrum

Complete Coverage: CES 2013

CEA president and CEO

Gary Shapiro dubbed FCC chairman Julius Genachowski the "spectrum chairman" in

a wide ranging interview over FCC policies that saw Genachowski defend spectrum

auctions, announce plans to free up Wi-Fi spectrum and say he had no plans to

leave his current post.

Shapiro

began the hour long interview by telling Genachowski that "we want to call you

the spectrum chairman because freeing up spectrum has been the hallmark [of your tenure at FCC chairman]...On

behalf of the industry I appreciate

your focusing on spectrum and the dire need for spectrum."

Genachowski

quipped in reply "I accept this honor on behalf of the FCC staff" and

reiterated his longstanding contention that freeing up spectrum would encourage

innovation.

"I

don't think it is a surprise that broadcasters who aren't interested in

tendering [spectrum] would rather this not happen," he said. "But we need to do

this for the country. It doesn't make sense in New York to have 28 full power

licenses."

Looking

forward with spectrum, he announced that the FCC would be looking into ways to

expand Wi-Fi spectrum, adding later in the session that they hoped to expand it

by as much as 35%.

"When

you see how much more video wants to travel over Wi-Fi, we are announcing today

plans to free up a substantial amount of spectrum for Wi-Fi to relieve the

Wi-Fi congestion at conferences and at air ports and ultimately at home," he

said.

A

key goal was also to open up spectrum in a way that would allow for future

technology advances that might require spectrum for new uses.

"We

can't be in a position where" such and such technology "is the last big idea,"

he said.

In

a later discussion of spectrum, he also noted that once the incentive auctions

are completed and the broadcast spectrum is repackaged, there would continue to

be space between broadcasters. These white spaces will open up opportunities

to free up additional spectrum, he said.

Ensuring

competition was also a top priority at the commission, he said, as a way to encourage innovation.

Genachowski

also dismissed rumors that he might leave the agency. "I love area I work in

and love showing up for work and don't have any plans for that to change," he

said.