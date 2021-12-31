CES 2022: Attendees Get Complimentary Covid Test Kit

The Consumer Technology Association is handing out free Abbott COVID BinaxNOW self test kits (Abbott is an exhibitor), which contain two tests, to each attendee who shows up in person to its CES 2022 show in Las Vegas next week.

That comes as both the Omicron variant of the virus sweeps the country and as some big name exhibitors have been switching to digital only attendance (a "DO" designation in the online exhibitor list, according to Protocol.

Also: Google Cancels In Person CES Exhibit

The kits could be a draw in themselves since they have become a hot commodity in some areas with a shortage of the self-tests that have been in demand before holiday gatherings.

Attendees must show proof of full vaccination to get in the door to the trade show--Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas--where indoor masks are also required.

CES will also provide for testing for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms while in a CES venue and will provide international travelers an RT-PCR test for their trip home. They must have already tested negative no more than a day before travel to the U.S.

The CES 2020 show daily is published by TWICE, which is co-owned with Next TV.■