Google Cancels In-Person CES Exhibit

Google is the latest high-profile attendee to pull its in-person presence from the Consumer Technology Association's upcoming CES 2022 event in Las Vegas January 5-8.

"After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We've been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams. We will continue to collaborate closely with both CTA and our partners to identify and support virtual opportunities, and we look forward to sharing the latest Google innovations with you all."

Also: CES Says Record Number of Senators to Appear

Google is just the latest big name pullout, which according to USA Today also includes GM, T-Mobile, and Amazon. ■