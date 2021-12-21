CES: Record Number of Senators To Appear in Person

CES intends to open its show floor to attendees in January.

The Consumer Technology Association said Tuesday (Dec. 21) that its upcoming CES 2022 in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8 will host a record number of Senators, and they will be showing up in person rather than remotely.

All attendees and participants in the show have to be fully vaccinated and CES is recommending testing for COVID-19 prior to leaving for Las Vegas and within 24 hours of entering a CES venue.

Discussing tech policy issues at a Friday, January 7, panel will be a mix of high-profile senators from both sides of the aisle: Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). The session will be led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada).

Also from the other side of the aisle, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) will talk about universal, accessible and affordable high-speed internet on January 7.

They will be among more than 100 government officials, including a panel of governors featuring Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FCC commissioner Nathan Simington.

In addition to in-person attendance, CES is offering a digital-only option, though it points out that “nothing can quite recreate the excitement, connections and spontaneity the in person attendees will experience.”

Future, parent company of Next TV, B+C and Multichannel News, publishes the official CES Daily. ■