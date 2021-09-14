CES Moves Forward with Live Las Vegas Event in January, Opens Registration
Announcement comes after delta-leery sponsors pulled out of NAB's live Vegas trade show next month, and SCTE walked October's Cable-Tec Expo back to virtual
The Consumer Technology Association said Tuesday it's moving forward with a live CES event in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, sending an email to constituents opening registration.
"Over 1,100 companies from across the globe will showcase the latest in digital health, food tech, automotive tech, NFTs, gaming, smart home and more. Gain insights from incredible speakers and panelists. Reconnect with colleagues and clients. And most importantly, be inspired by the innovation that helps you escape the everyday," the CTA said in its email.
CTA is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to participate in CES 2022.
The affirmation comes after Sony, Panasonic and other key sponsors pulled back on conducting live interaction with NAB, which is also set for Las Vegas, unfurling Oct. 9-13.
Cable industry technology org SCTE, meanwhile, also announced that its annual Cable-Tec Expo event, originally slated for Oct. 11-14 in Atlanta, will be converted to a virtual format.
These moves come amid a surge in cases nationally for the delta variant of COVID-19.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
