CES Moves Forward with Live Las Vegas Event in January, Opens Registration

The Consumer Technology Association said Tuesday it's moving forward with a live CES event in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, sending an email to constituents opening registration.

"Over 1,100 companies from across the globe will showcase the latest in digital health, food tech, automotive tech, NFTs, gaming, smart home and more. Gain insights from incredible speakers and panelists. Reconnect with colleagues and clients. And most importantly, be inspired by the innovation that helps you escape the everyday," the CTA said in its email.

CTA is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to participate in CES 2022.

The affirmation comes after Sony, Panasonic and other key sponsors pulled back on conducting live interaction with NAB, which is also set for Las Vegas, unfurling Oct. 9-13.

Cable industry technology org SCTE, meanwhile, also announced that its annual Cable-Tec Expo event, originally slated for Oct. 11-14 in Atlanta, will be converted to a virtual format.

These moves come amid a surge in cases nationally for the delta variant of COVID-19.