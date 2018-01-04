CES 2018: Scripps: Peace of Mind Drives Big Piece of Smart Home Device Adoption

Home tech enthusiasts cite "peace of mind" as the main reason to invest in smart home technology.



That is according to a new Scripps Networks Interactive study, which also found that those homeowners are often wooed to a high-tech home via a gift of the technology.



Scripps says that, according to a survey of those homeowners, personal recommendations are the number one driver of home tech buys, and that getting a tech gift "feels" like a recommendation from a friend.



The survey was of 612 homeowners, drawn from Scripps' panel of self-described "home enthusiasts." It was conducted in October 2017.



Almost three quarters of respondents said they "love" having the latest and greatest in home tech, like the Amazon Echo or Nest. An equal percentage said they thought that home tech made them better parents.



A Nest for the New Nest



The survey found that three "life events" help prompt connected home purchases: home renovations, moving into a new home, and a boost in household income.



But while they want all that new gear, they don't want it advertising itself. One of the draws of the devices is that they are seamless and thus somewhat "forgettable...in that physically and psychologically unobtrusive devices allow the household to operate in a focused and balanced manner, free of technological complication," said a Scripps spokesperson.



There is less heat for high-tech in the kitchen, however, where it is considered a "nice to have" rather than must-have.



More than a third said they were not interested in connected kitchen appliances and did not see much utility beyond the "gee whiz" factor.



According to data aggregator Statistica, the global smart home device market will increase from $27.5 billion in 2017 to $31.4 billion in 2018, and almost double by 2022 to over $53 billion.



