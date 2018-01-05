CES 2018: ATSC 3.0 Standard to Be Delivered

The first complete standards for the new ATSC 3.0 next gen broadcast transmissions are expected to be unveiled next week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. That is an appropriate venue since the Consumer Technology Association teamed with the National Association of Broadcasters to push the FCC to approve the voluntary rollout of the standard.



In November, the FCC approved a framework for deploying the standard, which allows for 4K pictures, immersive sound, interactivity, advanced emergency alerts, targeted advertising and more.



The standards delivery will be marked at a brief commemorative event Jan. 9 at the CES Stage in the Las Vegas Convention Center. On hand will be ATSC President Mark Richer, CTA President Gary Shapiro and NAB President Gordon Smith.



Unable to attend the show will be another key figure in the rollout, FCC chairman Ajit Pai, who canceled his trip to the show, reportedly due to death threats related to the Restoring Internet Freedom order.



