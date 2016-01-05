CES 2016: Linksys Revs Up Retail Modem Lineup

Linksys is amping up its cable modem game and looking to amp up pressure on retail rivals with a new DOCSIS 3.0-powered lineup of modems and routers that will be ready for sale this spring.

Belkin bought Linksys from Cisco Systems in 2013 and added it to Belkin’s home networking business (Cisco acquired Linksys in 2003 for a cool $500 million).

Linksys is starting off with two D3-based modems aimed at U.S. distribution – the CM3008, a device that bonds eight downstream channels and four upstream channels and carry an MSRP of $69.99; and a higher end model, the CM3024, that uses a 24x8 configuration and will sell for $129.99.

