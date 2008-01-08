CES 2008: NCTA Launches CableTechTalk.com Blog

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association launched a tech blog.

Unveiled at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, CableTechTalk.com will showcase toys and gadgets that "benefit from and leverage cable's platform," according to NCTA president Kyle McSlarrow's inaugural posting, as well as telecommunications-policy issues.

The NCTA said the blog will be an open forum, with outside contributors, including cable critics, solicited for their opinions.