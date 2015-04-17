CenturyLink Sues FCC Over Open Internet Order

CenturyLink has added its voice to the chorus of legal challengers to the FCC's Title II rules.

Challengers have until April 23 to file challenges if they want to participate in a possible second lottery to determine which court hears the case.

While phone association USTelecom (CenturyLink is a member) and Alamo Broadband have already filed suit in a different appeals court, and the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, by lottery, has consolidated the appeals in the D.C. Circuit, it is possible those two lawsuits could be ruled premature, since they were filed before publication in the Register.

