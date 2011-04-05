Cell Phone Bill Shock Bill Introduced

Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) has introduced a bill that would

require cell phone service providers, which now includes cable companies like

Cox with quadruple play offerings, to notify their customers with an

e-mail or text message when they are close to their monthly limit on voice

minutes, text messages or data usage.

The bill, The Cell Phone Bill Shock Act of 2011, would

charge the FCC with enforcing that requirement. The commission has separately

asked for input on whether it should adopt a usage notification system model

like that in Europe.

The bill would answer that question with a resounding yes.

The bill would also require companies to obtain consumer consent for a service

that charges for usage in excess of their monthly limit of voice, text, or

data.

"Sending an automatic text or email notification

to a person's phone is a simple, cost-effective solution that should not place

a burden on cell phone companies and will go a long way toward reducing the

pain of bill shock by customers," said Udall in announcing the bill.

The cell phone lobby said the bill is unnecessary.

"CTIA's members currently offer their customers a variety of tools and

features, such as 24/7 support on websites and toll-free numbers, to help them

monitor their usage," said the group in a statement. "Many carriers

also offer free shortcuts for consumers to check the number of texts, amount of

voice minutes and data usage. In addition, the wireless industry continues to

educate consumers with efforts such as today's launch of the 'Wireless Consumer

Checklist' to ensure they have the right plans and services to meet their

individual needs. Legislation that attempts to standardize these practices will

also have the effect of freezing these developments in place and limiting

innovation. That doesn't help consumers."