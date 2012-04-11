CEA Slams DOJ, Obama Administration Over E-Book Lawsuit Against Apple

The Consumer Electronics Association Wednesday

slammed the Justice Department and Obama Administration for the lawsuit filed

against Apple and publishers over e-book pricing.

That was just one of a mix of reactions out of Washington to the DOJ announcement. Three of the five publishers settled the complaint,

including News Corp.-owned HarperCollins and CBS-owned Simon & Schuster.

"The

decision by the U.S. government to sue Apple

and book publishers for alleged antitrust violations over the price of

electronic books marks another sad milestone in our government's war on

American companies," said CEA President Gary Shapiro.

"Apple is an American crown jewel that other nations covet, yet our own

government leads an attack on its entry into electronic books."

Shapiro

paired that lawsuit with the government's denial of the AT&T/T-Mobile deal

and the $4 billion breakup fee that cost AT&T to argue that current

political leadership is essentially inviting -- he likened the actions to

"catnip" -- the European Union and other governments to extract money

from "successful American companies."

Shapiro

switched metaphors and suggested the Obama administration was a reckless driver

bent on destruction. "Our nation is heading toward an economic cliff, and

the administration is not only putting its full weight on the accelerator, it

is removing the airbags of innovation and growth, which are our best chance at

safely avoiding economic catastrophe."

Sharing

Shapiro's dismay was Adam Thierer of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. "Apple and the

publishers have come up with a plan that keeps intellectual works flowing while

making sure that the creators behind them get paid. At a time when copyright

critics always say, â€˜Just find a better business model,' Apple and the

publishers did just that," he said in a statement. He suggested that it

was the dilution of copyright protection that prompted companies to seek

alternatives. "Now that the effectiveness of traditional copyright is fading

rapidly, industry consolidation, cross-promotions, and pricing deals will

increasingly be the â€˜better business model' some will turn to."

But

DOJ had its fans as well. "We welcome the Justice Department's action

today to ensure that consumers pay a fair price for the e-books they

purchase," said Ellen Bloom, director of federal policy for Consumers

Union. "[T]he policy and advocacy division of Consumer Reports, said,. The

arrangement between Apple and publishers appears to have seriously hurt

competition and left consumers paying more for e-books. This antitrust

suit would put a stop to this practice."