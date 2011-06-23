CEA Seeks Online Signatories for Broadcast Spectrum Push

The Consumer Electronics Association wants to collect

online signatures on a Declaration of Innovation that borrows language from the

Declaration of Independence (and Constitution) to push for reclaiming spectrum

from broadcasters.

According to text of a speech CEA President Gary Shapiro

plans to deliver at CE Week in New York Thursday, CEA is trying to get

signatures on the following document, tying it to the upcoming July 4 holiday.

While its title suggests the Declaration of Independence, it begins instead

with the preamble to the Constitution. It also puts in a plug for innovation,

immigration, trade and other themes of Shapiro's recently published book.

"We, the people of the United States of America,

hold these truths to be self-evident - that great innovators drive America's

unsurpassed economic success; that innovation creates jobs, markets and

industries where none existed before; and that innovation moves us forward as a

nation, pushing us to succeed and strive for a better tomorrow.

Staying true to our legacy and our obligation to the

life, liberty and happiness of future Americans, we hereby declare that

innovation is and should be a key national priority and strategy for this

nation.

We urge policies that promote innovation:

- We believe American innovators should be able to buy

and sell their products around the world.

- We believe that more spectrum must be available for

wireless broadband.

- We believe in welcoming the best and brightest minds

to the United States.

- We believe in cutting the federal deficit."

Shapiro, who has called broadcasters "squatters" who have

tried to "terrify" Congress with their power to demonize them over

the airwaves, was somewhat less confrontational in his speech, even saying that

"CEA is fine with over-the-air TV if that's what the market

supports." But he also offered up his arguments for why he thought the

future was broadband. "[W]e have to ask, with several broadcasters in each

market, is that the best use of spectrum?" Shapiro already had an answer

ready. "Ubiquitous Internet access and broadband competition is a more

laudable goal."

He suggests that broadcasters can deliver their signals

over cable or the 'net to the dwindling number over-the-air viewers, while

collecting a "financial windfall" through incentive auctions for a

resource "they didn't even pay for."

"If an overwhelming number of broadcasters take part

in the auctions, it doesn't mean their programming will disappear, " says

Shapiro, "as pay-TV and emerging platforms could deliver the broadcast

content to the 9 million homes still relying on over-the-air. The National

Association of Broadcasters and CEA have invested in a company, Syncbak, that

uses a sliver of spectrum to authorize delivery of broadcast content over the

Internet. This is a way to deliver TV that can free up hundreds of MHz of

spectrum and an opportunity for broadcasters to innovate."

Shapiro also used the FCC's recently released future of

media report to argue for broadband over broadcasting. "A few weeks ago,

the FCC issued a comprehensive report on the state of our media," he says.

While finding a decline in local news, the report also highlighted how the

Internet has "enabled an unprecedented free exchange of ideas and information."

While finding a decline in local reporting, the FCC recommended pushing for

universal broadband to help online businesses thrive.

For its part, the National Association of Broadcasters

has argued that broadcasting of and for the people shall not perish from the

airwaves if they have anything to do with it.