CEA Renews CRT Re-Use Challenge

The Consumer Electronics Association and the Institute of

Scrap Recycling Industries has announced a second CRT Glass re-use challenge.

The idea is to find an environmentally friendly use for all

the glass from cathode ray tube TVs and monitors being replaced by plasma, LDC

and LED screens.

Among the winners in the first challenge two years ago was

the idea of combining the leaded CRT glass with cement to create tiles and

bricks that could be used where lead shielding is needed -- X-ray rooms, for

example. But the need for new solutions is growing, since the previously most popular

re-use -- into new CRTs--is declining thanks to the new monitor technologies.

"[M]ore than two billion pounds, or a thousand tons, of

legacy CRT TVs and monitors are expected to enter the recycling stream,"

said CEA in announcing the new challenge. "And with demand for old CRT

glass to make new CRT glass waning, there is an increased need for new

environmentally-sound, economically sustainable uses for this material."

The new challenge offers $10,000 for the best

new idea. Submissions are due by June 30 and can be sent to innocentive.com/ar/challenge/9933317.