CEA Praises Republican Net Neutrality Efforts

The Consumer Electronics Association sounded like it was all for the new Republican-backed net neutrality bill, a draft of which was circulating at least as a valuable contribution to the ongoing debate over open Internet rules.

The bill would give the FCC specific authority to enforce network neutrality rules, including on wireless broadband, while not reclassifying ISPs as a telecom services and limiting the FCC's exercise of Sec. 706 authority to justify general broadband deployment initiatives.

CEA president Gary Shapiro was reserving final judgment, but suggested he liked the bill's straight talk.

