CEA Praises Death of Nevada Religious Liberty Bill

The Consumer Electronics Association has publicly praised the state of Nevada for its lawmakers' decision not to go forward with the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a bill similar to the one in Indiana that was perceived to allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community.

CEA suggested that such a law could have had a major economic impact given its annual trade show there.

The law was declared dead late last week after the governor signaled the bill was not necessary to protect religious liberty and it was subsequently withdrawn.

"Las Vegas is the world’s leading trade show destination, bringing in more than five million visitors and contributing $56 billion to state coffers in 2013 alone," said CEA president Gary Shapiro in a statement. "Letting businesses legally discriminate against the LGBT community would have been devastating to the state’s economy and global reputation."

