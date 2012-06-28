CEA Hypes Hopper

The Consumer Electronics Association has made no secret of

its support for Dish in its battle with some broadcast networks over The Hopper

and its automatic ad-skipping feature.

Late Wednesday, in response to discussions of the technology

at a Future of Video hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee, CEA

senior VP, government affairs, Michael Petricone called the AutoHop a

"pro-consumer advancement that allows us all to fast-forward through

commercials and makes time-shifting viewing even easier...We ask Congress to

recognize AutoHop and other video recording technologies for what they are:

legal and pro-consumer innovations that increase the marketplace for

television."

Then Thursday, CEA announced that The Hopper had won the

Best of Show award at a CEA event in New York Thursday, including for AutoHop's

provision of "consumer choice and control of TV viewing."

Broadcasters have argued, in lawsuits

and at the Hill hearing, that the technology is a threat to their business

model and violates copyrights and their contracts.