CEA to FCC: Deny Charter Set-Top Waiver and Come Up With Standard

The Consumer Electronics Association has asked the FCC to

deny Charter's request for a waiver of the FCC's ban on integrated digital

set-top boxes, calling its proposal a "nominal and partial 'solution' that

cannot fairly be projected to work in the real world."

"There is no considered FCC precedent for the

open-ended evisceration of this regulation," CEA said in comments to the

FCC on Friday on Charter's request earlier this month for a two-year waiver of

the prohibition. Chartersays the waiver is necessary for the company to make the transition to

all-digital networks and downloadable software-based security.

The FCC back in 2007 instituted the prohibition on set-tops

that combine channel surfing with security. Cable ops were required to use a

removable CableCARD security add-on, a move the FCC hoped would promote a

retail market in boxes, though it conceded a downloadable software security

option would be preferable to the hardware in the long run.

Charter pointed out that it has 2.75 million CableCARD

set-tops deployed, so it has an incentive to continue to make sure its system

works with the relative few CableCARDS -- 33,000 -- it says have been requested

by customers for their retail boxes (the FCC has conceded that the prohibition

has not led to a booming retail box market).

Charter said it plans to deploy boxes with a chip that would

eventually be used for non-integrated downloadable security and one for

traditional integrated security, said the FCC, to be used during the two-year

transition period to downloadable security.

The FCC granted a similar waiver to Cablevision -- which CEA

points out has now expired -- and has taken steps to promote the transition to

all-digital cable, which frees up bandwidth for broadband, including lifting

its ban on encryption of the digital basic tier. But CEA says no waiver is

warranted.

It says the cable industry's promise of a downloadable

security standard interface the functional equivalent of the CableCARD hardware

has yet to materialize after years of promises, and that Charter's partially

chip-based interim solution "affords access only to a single conditional

access system, and only Charter systems are likely to be able to download

software that uses the conditional access hardware in the chip."

And CEA says the argument that the chip is available for

others to license, even on the best of terms, is moot if "(1) other cable

operators do not use the system that requires it12 and (2) it does not employ

technology that is actually portable across operators."

In any event, said CEA, the FCC should tackle the issue as a

whole rather than through a piecemeal process of waivers. "If the FCC is

to give any consideration to issues raised by Charter it should be in the

context of a Commission rulemaking addressing the core issue that Charter

purports to, but fails, to raise," said CEA, which is that "[i]n an

all-digital and IP-delivery era, the FCC needs to identify a new, secure, open,

and nationally standard interface between MVPD services and retail

devices."

The commission set a Nov. 30 deadline for comment on

Charter's request and a Dec. 10 deadline for replies.