CEA Extends Revenue Forecasts Through Consumer Purchase

The Consumer Electronics Association is adding consumers to its U.S. Consumer Electronics Sales and Forecasts.

CEA said Monday it was upping its forecast for 2015 from $223 billion to $286 billion due to the change.

The $223 billion figure had been based on sales from manufacturers to retailers, but CEA said it was now adding retailer mark-up and services to the total for its semi-annual forecasts, which accounts for the $63 billion boost.

“CEA’s Executive Board decided it is important for the leading industry association to report industry revenue that accounts for sales to consumers – a common expectation in the consumer goods sector,” said Gary Shapiro, CEA president, in announcing the change.

He said CEA would continue to report sales in terms of manufacturers to retailers for "category-specific sales tracking and forecasting reports."